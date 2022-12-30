Palestinian surfers dressed in Santa Claus outfits water-skied along Gaza beach on the occasion of the end-of-year celebrations. "Our aim in organising this event is to congratulate our Christian brothers on the occasion of Christmas," says Khaldun Abu Salim of the Palestinian Sailing and Rowing Federation, which organised the event.

