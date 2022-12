People have been walking over the frozen Reflecting Pool at the National Mall in the US capital on Monday, as a historic winter storm and Arctic blast engulfed the country. Authorities have reminded residents that ice skating is not allowed.

In New York, emergency crews were scrambling to rescue marooned residents from what authorities called the "blizzard of the century". The relentless storm has left at least 25 dead in the state, and more than 60 nationwide.