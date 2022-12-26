At least six people died after a bus plunged into a river as it tried to cross a bridge in Galicia in northwestern Spain.

Another two people, including the driver, were eventually rescued and taken to the hospital.

The rescue effort was forced to temporarily stop overnight due to bad weather and heavy rain.

It then resumed the following day with the help of mountain rescue units and a helicopter.

Officials say there were either eight or nine passengers onboard at the time of the crash.

The cause of the accident is still unknown.