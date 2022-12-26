A civil guard points toward a bus after it plunged into a river near Pontevedra in northwestern Spain, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.
no comment

Watch: Six dead after bus plunges into river in Spain

At least six people died after a bus plunged into a river as it tried to cross a bridge in Galicia in northwestern Spain. 

At least six people died after a bus plunged into a river as it tried to cross a bridge in Galicia in northwestern Spain. 

Another two people, including the driver, were eventually rescued and taken to the hospital.

The rescue effort was forced to temporarily stop overnight due to bad weather and heavy rain.

It then resumed the following day with the help of mountain rescue units and a helicopter.

Officials say there were either eight or nine passengers onboard at the time of the crash.

The cause of the accident is still unknown.

More from no comment

Latest video