Early on Sunday, a wooden boat carrying nearly 60 Rohingya refugees landed in the Indonesian province of Aceh, according to local police.

The vessel had a broken engine and was blown to the shore by the wind. Thousands of mostly Muslim Rohingya refugees, heavily persecuted in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, risk their lives each year on long, expensive sea journeys in an attempt to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

"Based on their testimony, they had been drifting at sea for a month", a spokesperson for the local Aceh Besar administration said.

