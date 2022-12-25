About 1,500 competitors on Sunday took part in a Christmas Day fun run in Kosovo while dressed in Santa Claus costumes.

It's the seventh time the charity event has been held in Kosovo's capital, Pristina, and aims to raise money for families in need.

Event organiser Jusuf Islami said around 200 families in total would benefit from the donations.

Meanwhile, in the German capital, Berlin, members of a swimming club dressed up for their annual Christmas plunge into Orankesee lake.

The Berliner Seals braved water temperatures of 2°C and air temperatures of 0°C.

Around 40 members of the club took part in the ice dip. They spoke of the health benefits of winter ice dipping and swimming all year round.

