Firefighters dressed as Santas as they scale down Athens' main children's hospital to deliver presents to young cancer patients in Athens, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
no comment

Watch: Firefighters dress as Santa and his elves to deliver presents to sick children

Firefighters dressed as Santa Claus and his elves have been delivering presents to sick children at Athens's main children's hospital. 

Firefighters dressed as Santa Claus and his elves have been delivering presents to sick children at Athens's main children's hospital. 

One member of the Greater Athens Fire Service dangled from a fire engine's crane as he brought Christmas gifts to young cancer patients at the Agia Sofia hospital.

Others abseiled down the side of a hospital building to hand out presents to children unable to make it outside.

The fire service's operations coordinator, Major General Panagiotis Niafas, said it was a "joy and honour" to bring some joy to the young children and their families.

More from no comment

Latest video