Firefighters dressed as Santa Claus and his elves have been delivering presents to sick children at Athens's main children's hospital.

One member of the Greater Athens Fire Service dangled from a fire engine's crane as he brought Christmas gifts to young cancer patients at the Agia Sofia hospital.

Others abseiled down the side of a hospital building to hand out presents to children unable to make it outside.

The fire service's operations coordinator, Major General Panagiotis Niafas, said it was a "joy and honour" to bring some joy to the young children and their families.