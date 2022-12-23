A fire broke out at the Chilean seaside resort Vina del Mar. Some 400 homes were damaged or destroyed and at least two people died as a result.

According to the National Emergency Office, the flames were fuelled by strong winds and had already burned some 110 hectares. Several neighbourhoods and one informal settlement were ordered to evacuate.

President Gabriel Boric's administration declared a state of emergency in light of the fire's ferocity.

Four hundred firefighters and 150 forest rangers have been dispatched to combat the blaze, alongside several units from the Santiago metropolitan region.