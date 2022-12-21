Millions of jubilant fans turned out on Tuesday to welcome home Argentina's World Cup winners led by Lionel Messi, but most were left disappointed when an open-top bus parade in Buenos Aires had to be abandoned due to massive crowds.

Many ecstatic fans cheered on their heroes along every metre of the planned 30km parade route from a Buenos Aires suburb to the center of the capital, but that made for interminably slow progress.

The bus had crawled along for almost five hours as millions celebrated the team's thrilling penalty shoot-out victory over France in the World Cup final, before the decision was made to trade the bus for a helicopter.

Later in the evening, groups of people clashed with riot police, after authorities moved to arrest several fans who had broken into the capital’s Obelisk monument.

