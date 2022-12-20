A gang of alleged drug dealers in Peru get a nasty surprise when Santa and a merry band of elves break down their door, cuff them and seize their merchandise in an unusual raid.

Disguised as Father Christmas and elves, undercover agents captured four suspected cocaine dealers in a Lima neighbourhood, police said Monday.

The operation dubbed "The Fall of the Chicago Grinch" took place on Saturday and began when the disguised police officers were walking the streets of the Surquillo district.

