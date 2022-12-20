Hundreds of travellers were left stranded at Keflavik Airport on Tuesday, some having had flights cancelled on Monday due to bad weather.

The situation on flights to and from the country is extremely tight, with just four days until Christmas. All international flights were cancelled on Monday, with many more being scrapped on Tuesday.

Reykjanesbraut, the road that connects the airport and Reykjavik city, is currently impassable. Passengers and crew have been trapped, either in the town or at the airport.

The airport is open, but it is up to the airlines to decide whether they land or not.