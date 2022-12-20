Strong coastal winds heavily affect routes in many areas with drifting snow.
Iceland: hundreds stranded amid extreme weather

Hundreds of travellers were left stranded at Keflavik Airport on Tuesday, some having had flights cancelled on Monday due to bad weather.

The situation on flights to and from the country is extremely tight, with just four days until Christmas. All international flights were cancelled on Monday, with many more being scrapped on Tuesday.

Reykjanesbraut, the road that connects the airport and Reykjavik city, is currently impassable. Passengers and crew have been trapped, either in the town or at the airport.

The airport is open, but it is up to the airlines to decide whether they land or not.

