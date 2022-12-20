Kyiv officials illuminated a Christmas tree in the city centre on Monday, in an act of defiance to prevent Russia from 'stealing' the festive season from Ukrainian children.

The day, which started with swarms of attacks on critical infrastructure in the Ukrainian capital, ended with the unveiling of the 12-metre-high artificial tree decorated with white peace doves.

A few dozen residents braved the sub-zero temperatures to admire the tree located next to the Saint Sophia Cathedral and its emblematic golden domes.

Other cities in Ukraine are getting ready for the holiday celebrations. In Mykolaiv, a Christmas tree made of camouflage nets was set up outdoors. In Kharkiv, this year's Christmas tree was installed at an underground metro.

Watch the video in the player above.