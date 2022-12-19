A blanket of thick fog provides little comfort for the women, the children and the elderly who have taken refuge in a camp near Syria’s border with Turkey.

They are internally displaced people who have fled their homes in other parts of the country and now stay under canvas in the al-Zawf area of Idlib governorate.

Children in the camps are attending lessons in one of the tents while their mothers collect discarded plastic goods such as shoes to burn on stoves in the areas where they sleep.

Watch the video in the player above.