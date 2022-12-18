Thousands of Argentina fans gathered in the Plaza de la República in central Buenos Aires to celebrate their World Cup victory. Argentina defeated France 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out to win the tournament for the third time.

In Buenos Aires, fans cheered, cried, hugged and waved the Argentina flag as they gathered to watch the match.

Messi is definitively in the pantheon of soccer’s greatest ever players, alongside Pelé — a record three-time World Cup champion from Brazil — and Diego Maradona, the late Argentina great with whom Messi was so often compared.

Messi has achieved what Maradona did in 1986, dominate a World Cup for Argentina.

Messi put Argentina ahead from the penalty spot and played a part in Angel Di Maria’s goal that made it 2-0 after 36 minutes.

Mbappé scored two goals in a 97-second span to take the game to extra time, and then Messi tapped in his second goal in the 109th minute. But there was still time for another penalty from Mbappé to take the thrilling game to a shootout.

