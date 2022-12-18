Almost one thousand cyclists dressed as Santa Claus gathered on Sunday in front of the Colosseum in Rome for a charity cycle ride.

The event aims to raise funds for cancer treatment for children and to support their families, as part of the children's charity, 'Peter Pan.'

The organisation, which is based in the Italian capital, has helped over 700 families since being founded in 1994.

"It is wonderful," said cyclist Giovanni Resciniti.

"We like to participate because, beyond doing something good, it is also nice to be in the company of others," he added.

