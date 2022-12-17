This week, Mauna Loa, one of the world's largest volcanoes kept spewing lava on Hawaii's Big Island.

Supporters of outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro clashed with police, setting fire to several vehicles and allegedly attempting to invade the federal police’s headquarters in the capital city of Brasilia.

Hundreds of French supporters in Paris and Marseille chanted ‘We are in the final’ after the win against Morocco in the FIFA World Cup semi-final in Qatar.

The city of Prague woke up to a white morning in the first winter snowfall of 2022 after a cold snap that saw yellow warnings issued for the Czech capital.

A Japanese research team tried to erase the boundary that distinguishes humans from machines by unveiling Erica, an empathic human-like robot that laughs at the right time.

And in Time Square, the Wishing Wall is back. The installation gives people from around the globe the opportunity to be a part of New Year’s Eve in the Big Apple by writing their wishes for the upcoming year on pieces of confetti that will be released at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

No agenda, no slant. Get the picture without the commentary.