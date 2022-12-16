Members of the African National Congress (ANC), the ruling party in South Africa, arrived at their party conference to elect a new leader on Friday.

Cyril Ramaphosa, who has headed the party since 2018, is currently embroiled in a scandal following the release of a report alleging his involvement in a cover-up of a burglary on his farm. Despite this, the ANC looks set to re-elect Ramaphosa.

Meanwhile, some demonstrators from a break-away group gathered outside the conference, demanding greater support from the party.

Some 4,500 African National Congress (ANC) delegates from across the country are due to vote during the five-day convention at an events centre near Johannesburg.

But Ramaphosa's clean-hands image has been dented by allegations he concealed a huge cash burglary at his farm rather than report the matter to the authorities.

Despite this, analysts say the 70-year-old leader remains on track to win the party leadership election, expected to take place among delegates on Saturday.