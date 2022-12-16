A few hundred Argentinian fans on Thursday gathered outside the Doha hotel where representatives of Argentina's football federation are staying to ask for more official tickets for the 2022 World Cup Final.

The supporters claim that there are no official tickets available for the final, which has led to prices for resale tickets skyrocketing up to 5,000 US dollars.

They claim most fans cannot afford such prices.

"We came with the hope that some important representative can come and give us some information so that we don't have to pay so much money, obviously no one wants to miss the final so here we are," Argentinian fan Osmar Peralta said.

Many of the fans have followed their team since the beginning of the tournament and are reluctant to accept not seeing Lionel Messi and his teammates in a historic final.

Argentina will take on France on Sunday in the final of the 2022 World Cup in Doha.