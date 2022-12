Residents of Kyiv took shelter in metro stations on Friday from a barrage of Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital.

According to officials, it was one of Moscow's largest attacks on Kyiv after months of aerial bombardments on key infrastructure.

"In the morning I woke up and I saw a rocket in the sky and I wasn't surprised. I just saw it and understood that I have to go to the metro," says 25-year-old actress Lada Korovai taking shelter in the underground.