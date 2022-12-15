Up to 100,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland downed tools on Thursday in a dispute over pay.

The RCN's industrial action, the first in its 106-year history, is part of a surging wave of stoppages by public and private sector employees as spiralling inflation outstrips wage growth.

Outside St Thomas' Hospital in central London, nurses on picket lines chanted slogans and held aloft placards urging "pay us our worth" and "it's time to pay nursing staff fairly".

