A nationwide state of emergency was declared in Peru on Wednesday over violent protests against the ousting and arrest of ex-president Pedro Castillo.

Castillo's supporters have taken to the streets and set up roadblocks countrywide in protests that have left seven dead and 200 injured, as they demand his release and call for early elections.

The country was plunged into crisis last week when Castillo tried to dissolve Congress and rule by decree, but he was quickly impeached by lawmakers and arrested on his way to seek refuge in the Mexican embassy.

