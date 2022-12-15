Organisers of New York City's Times Square New Year's Eve have unveiled the New Year's Wishing Wall, an attraction that gives people from around the world the chance to participate in the annual year-end event by writing their wishes on confetti that will be released at midnight on December 31.

Each wish collected before December 29 via the Times Square Wishing Wall or submitted online before December 28 will be printed on a piece of confetti and become part of the thousands of kilos of confetti dropped over the crowd as the clock strikes 12 on New Year's Eve.