France

There were jubilant scenes on the Champs-Elysees in central Paris on Wednesday as French supporters waved tricolour flags and let off flares to celebrate the win over Morocco which put Les Bleus into the World Cup final.

Some 10,000 police were mobilised across France to ensure the match and its aftermath went off peacefully, given the potential for tension between French supporters and those backing France's one-time North African colony.

"We are in the final. We are in the final," hundreds of French supporters chanted as drivers sounded horns and anti-riot police lurked in vans lining the area.

Morocco

Dozens of Moroccan fans had also made themselves heard during the match in the area, swathing themselves in the national flag and following the match on their phones.

"We lost but it's only football and we made history by making the semi-finals. We are proud of our country and happy for France," said Kamal Seddiki, a Moroccan student, 22.

Riots

In the southern city of Nice, trash cans were however set on fire after the game where thousands gathered in the centre of the city.

In Lyon, police also used tear gas when supporters began to let off firecrackers in the central Place Bellecour.