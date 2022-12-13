Hundreds of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Tuesday to protest a recent deal aimed at ending the crisis caused by last year's military coup.

"No to the settlement," protesters chanted, heading toward the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum.

Near-weekly protests have rocked Sudan since army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan led an October 2021 military coup derailing a transition to civilian rule.

Sudan's short-lived transition was installed following the 2019 ousting of president Omar al-Bashir.