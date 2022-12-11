Hundreds of people took to the streets of Montreal, marching for biodiversity and human rights. The Canadian city is currently hosting the COP15 UN Biodiversity Conference.

The UN meeting has brought together nearly 5,000 delegates from 193 countries to try to finalise "a pact of peace with nature," with key goals to preserve Earth's forests, oceans and species.

“What we want to do is send a clear message to the decision-makers and negotiators who are attending the COP right now,” said one of the co-organisers of the march.

And she also called on lawmakers to work toward an "ambitious global framework."

