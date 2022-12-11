Hot air balloons took to the skies at the Expo Transporte Venezuela International 2022 on Saturday with the participation of more than 350 people and private companies from 15 countries.

It was also the launch of a project called 'Venevuela' which aims to become a tourist attraction for Venezuelans.

Hundreds of people gathered at the La Carlota air base in the capital Caracas waiting to board.

Venezuela plans to manufacture hot air balloons with a Mexican company, as reported last September by the Minister of Transport, Ramón Velásquez.