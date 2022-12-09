Protests in Lima, Peru
In Lima, Peru's capital, protesters gathered at a demonstration on Thursday in support of their former President Pedro Castillo, who was ousted by lawmakers and arrested, accused of attempting a coup. 

Demonstrators held signs accusing Congress of being "rats" and "traitors of the homeland", as police fired teargas on rowdy crowds. 

They also accused Dina Boluarte, Castillo's former vice-president who has replaced him as leader, of being a "usurper" and a "puppet". 

