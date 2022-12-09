A 55-year-old woman has died after being trapped in a flooded basement, as heavy rain caused flooding across Lisbon.

The Civil Protection department reported more than 400 incidents in the Portuguese capital, with streets, train stations and hospitals being flooded and cars swept away.

Mayor Carlos Moedas said that "The problem is not so much the water as the mud destroys more than water," as authorities urge people to stay indoors until the rain stops and the water subsides.

