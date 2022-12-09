Two hundred people from the Roma community gathered in front of the Thessaloniki courthouse in Greece in solidarity with a Roma teenager who was shot and wounded by a police officer.

The Greek police officer is accused of shooting the teen during a police chase over an allegedly unpaid gas station bill. He is currently under house arrest after the prosecutor and the judge disagreed on whether he should remain in jail until his trial.

The officer is charged with a felony count of attempted manslaughter and a count of illegally firing his weapon.

The Police force says the teenager tried to ram a police motorcycle while the accused says he shot because he believed his colleague's life was in danger.

Until a panel of judges resolves the disagreement, the officer will be placed under house arrest.

The prosecutor has three days to make another recommendation to the panel and a decision could come as early as next week.