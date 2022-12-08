Every year, in early December, a spectacular show is put on in the French city of Lyon. The festival of lights is a unique Lyonnaise event, which was originally aimed at expressing gratitude towards Mary, the mother of Jesus.

The festival will last for four days, from Thursday to Sunday. Buildings in various points of the city will be lit up with artwork and animations, often telling a certain story.

Tradition dictates that every house should place a candle in their windows, to create a spectacular effect. Despite high energy prices due to the effects of the War in Ukraine, the festival shall be largely unaffected.

