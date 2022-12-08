Munich Airport saw its traffic disrupted on Thursday after climate activists staged a protest against the environmental impact of air travel. The group "Last Generation" said some of their members glued their hands on the tarmac while others entered the ground of Berlin Airport. A spokesman for the Munich airport did confirm the northern airway was briefly closed due to the protest however, flights were rerouted to the southern one, only causing brief delays. Authorities said traffic was slightly delayed for takeoffs and landings, with no flights having to be cancelled.

