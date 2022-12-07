Ukraine's Igor Ovcharuk, a Colonel in the humanitarian demining department, has accused the Russians of firing Uragan and Smerch missiles carrying "combat cluster elements, which, of course, are prohibited" he said.

It comes as Ukraine's services have assembled two "graveyards" of Russian shells in Kharkiv, with the missile and shell fragments "removed for further investigation".

"There are remnants from the Uragan (Soviet-designed BM-27 Uragan rocket launchers, ed.), from the Smerch (Soviet-designed BM-30 Smerch missiles, ed), which carried combat cluster elements, which, of course, are prohibited, and with which (the Russian army) fired. There are also remnants of S-300 missiles that hit our infrastructure facilities" he added.