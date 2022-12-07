Exuberant Moroccans have poured into the streets of their capital and into cities across Europe, waving flags and honking horns to celebrate their national football team's historic 3-0 victory over Spain, at the World Cup Qatar.

Morocco defeated Spain in a penalty shootout, making the Atlas Lions the only team from outside Europe or South America to make it to the quarterfinals in Qatar - and the first Arab team in World Cup history to make it to the last eight.

The King of Morocco Mohammed VI praised the national team and sent his “heartfelt congratulations” to the players, the technical team, and administrative personnel “who gave their all and blazed a trail throughout this great sporting event”.

The King said the players represented the “hopes and dreams of Moroccans in Morocco, Qatar, and all over the world.”

Morocco is the only Arab - and African - nation left in the tournament, the first World Cup held in the Middle East.