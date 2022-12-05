A festival was held at Bahrain Fort, celebrating the history and glories of Bahrain.

The audience witnessed performances by the police and cavalry band at the Fort, which dates back to 5,000 years ago.

The festival's activities were launched in conjunction with the launch of the "Muharraq Nights" celebration, which will last until December 10 in the city's historic neighbourhoods.

The event celebrates design, art, fashion, food and music at several locations in Muharraq.

