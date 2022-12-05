Rescuers in Colombia are working tirelessly to rescue an estimated people trapped in a landslide which engulfed a road in the Pueblo Rico Municipality on Sunday.

According to President Gustavo Petro, 9 people have been rescued so far and dozens of fatalities have been recorded. He called the natural disaster " a tragedy" on Twitter.

Crews are currently searching for people who were riding a bus and a motorcycle that were caught up in the mud. One survivor said the bus driver managed to avoid the worst of the landslide.

The natural disaster occurred during the country's worst rainy season in 40 years, causing accidents which have killed over 270 people.

