Video

Over 300,000 soldiers have been called up in Russia
no comment

Watch: Russian military conscripts depart for 'combat coordination'

The Russian Defense Ministry published more footage which it said shows "mobilised citizens who completed retraining courses in the Stavropol region departing for combat coordination," on Saturday. 

"The solemn event was attended by representatives of the training centre, clergy, veteran and military-patriotic organisations, and relatives of the mobilised. [...] Before departure, the servicemen were provided with clothes, combat equipment and weapons," said Russian authorities. 

On 28 October, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin that a partial mobilisation campaign, which had kicked off on 21 September, was over. 

According to Shoigu, 300,000 people were called up for the training.

