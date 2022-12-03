Blackouts in Lviv don't bring everyday life to a halt. Shops and bars continue serving even as the lights go out, making drinks by candlelight and selling goods under the light of a phone.

Lviv is experiencing widespread blackouts caused by systematic and targeted Russian attacks which have brought Ukraine's energy infrastructure to its knees. "It's the fourth day that we've had power cuts, we adapt to the work."

In Koroboskino, the power lines and transformers have been destroyed by Russian shelling. In the country's eastern parts, electric companies work fast but in many places, the mines and dud ammo prevent the repairs. Several electricians have been killed or wounded in mine accidents.