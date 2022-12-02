English
Video

Live music and artificial lighting against the backdrop of blackouts in Ukraine.
Watch: live music and artificial lighting against the backdrop of blackouts in Ukraine

Up to 600 artificial LED candles are lighting up a stage in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv so the show can go on. 

The country is experiencing constant power shortages and blackouts as a result of increased Russian attacks on its energy grid so Kyiv residents escape to the theatre to hear live music in a calm environment. 

"We thought it was a good idea to save energy," concert administrator Irina Mikoaenko said. 

"Calm is very important now", musician Yuriy Solukha added. 

"People have a lot of worries about the war, about their loved ones." 

For more information watch the video above.

