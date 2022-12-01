London Zoo got in the festive spirit on Wednesday as lions, meerkats and squirrel monkeys opened three very different advent calendars.

Asiatic lions Arya and Bhanu followed a festive scent trail of cinnamon and nutmeg to a calendar, while Bolivian black-capped squirrel monkeys foraged amongst hanging advent pouches.

Meerkats, Meko, Penelope, Dracula and Frank searched behind 25 doors to find cricket snacks.

Meanwhile, the royal palaces of Britain's monarch, King Charles III, are preparing for Christmas.

Staff have been hanging decorations in the grand state rooms of Windsor Castle, which are now open to the public.