Strikes are ongoing in several countries over Chinese authorities' restrictive zero-COVID policy.

Protests in New York City

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Chinese consulate in New York on Tuesday, echoing a wave of demonstrations against Chinese authorities' restrictive “zero-COVID” policy that has swept across China.

They chanted slogans in both English and Mandarin including "We don't want dictatorships, we want elections!" and "Step down, Xi Jinping".

Protests in Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s security minister on Wednesday warned the city’s protests against China’s anti-virus restrictions were threatening national security.

Chris Tang said some events on university campuses and the city’s streets had attempted to incite others to target China’s central government in the name of commemorating a deadly fire in the country’s far west last week. “This is not a coincidence but highly organized,” he told reporters at the legislature.

Protests erupted in major mainland cities over the weekend after the blaze that killed at least 10 in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region, prompted angry questions about whether firefighters or victims trying to escape were blocked by COVID restrictions.

Protests in Istanbul

Dozens of Uyghur demonstrators gathered outside the Chinese consulate in Istanbul Wednesday to protest a fire last week in China’s northwestern Xinjiang region that killed 10 people and injured nine.

The fire in an apartment building came amid stringent lockdowns that have left many residents in the area stuck in their homes for more than three months.