English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski

Video

Rescue teams working to find bodies of missing people in the disaster
no comment

Cameroon: At least 15 dead in landslide in capital Yaounde

A landslide in Cameroon’s capital Yaounde on Sunday killed at least 14 people who were attending a funeral, the region’s governor said.

Dozens of people were attending a funeral on a football pitch at the base of a 20-meter-high soil embankment, which collapsed on top of them, said, witnesses.

Yaounde is one of the wettest cities in Africa and is made of dozens of steep, shack-lined hills. 

Heavy rains have triggered several devastating floods throughout the country this year, weakening infrastructure and displacing thousands.

Today's Top Stories

more from World