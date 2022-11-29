A landslide in Cameroon’s capital Yaounde on Sunday killed at least 14 people who were attending a funeral, the region’s governor said.

Dozens of people were attending a funeral on a football pitch at the base of a 20-meter-high soil embankment, which collapsed on top of them, said, witnesses.

Yaounde is one of the wettest cities in Africa and is made of dozens of steep, shack-lined hills.

Heavy rains have triggered several devastating floods throughout the country this year, weakening infrastructure and displacing thousands.