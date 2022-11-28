English
Video

A person poses for a photo during the 27th Gay Pride Parade along Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
no comment

LGBTQ+ Pride parade returns to Rio de Janeiro after two-year hiatus

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rio de Janeiro's LGBTQ+ Pride marched through the streets, attracting a multi-coloured sea of people on Sunday.

The theme of the 27th edition of the parade was "Courage to be happy," emphasizing the strength of the LGBTQ+ community.

Performers staged a re-enactment of the election results with a duo dressed as Brazil's president and his wife, Jair Bolsonaro and Michele Bolsonaro, playing recordings of Bolsonaro dismissing the COVID-19 pandemic and homophobic quotes.

