English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski

Video

Protesters throw fermented fish sauce to riot police during a protest against the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Bangkok Thailand.
no comment

Protesters at APEC summit clash with Bangkok police

At least one person was seen being hit by a rubber bullet as protesters clashed with police during the opening session of the two-day Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok.

Protesters threw smoke bombs and projectiles at police, who returned fire with rubber bullets and tear gas near Bangkok’s Democracy Monument.

Protesters have accused Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha of being an illegitimate leader who should not host the meeting with other world leaders.

They also accused the government of having a pro-business stance, ignoring the plight of the poor and wanting to deliver a letter explaining issues to those attending the APEC summit.

Leaders from 21 economies on both sides of the Pacific Ocean are expected to discuss the war in Ukraine, great power rivalries, inflation, climate change and fending off the pandemic at the summit.

Today's Top Stories

more from World