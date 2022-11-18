At least one person was seen being hit by a rubber bullet as protesters clashed with police during the opening session of the two-day Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok.

Protesters threw smoke bombs and projectiles at police, who returned fire with rubber bullets and tear gas near Bangkok’s Democracy Monument.

Protesters have accused Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha of being an illegitimate leader who should not host the meeting with other world leaders.

They also accused the government of having a pro-business stance, ignoring the plight of the poor and wanting to deliver a letter explaining issues to those attending the APEC summit.

Leaders from 21 economies on both sides of the Pacific Ocean are expected to discuss the war in Ukraine, great power rivalries, inflation, climate change and fending off the pandemic at the summit.