Dozens of baby sea turtles have been released on the sand of Punta Chama beach, Panama before crawling into the Pacific Ocean.

The Lora turtle faces many threats - including beach pollution, the effects of global climate change, and the trade of its eggs.

The turtles were released on the shore and not directly into the water so they can carry out what is known as 'imprinting', says Jorge Padilla, a member of Tortuguias Foundation.

‘Imprinting' is the process that, Mr Padilla adds, "in 18 to 20 years time will bring them back to the beach where they were born."