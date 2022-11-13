Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators rallied in Madrid on Sunday in defence of the region's primary care services, warning that plans to overhaul the system would "destroy" local healthcare.

Primary care services in the Madrid area have been under huge pressure for years due to a lack of resources and staff, and unions claim the situation has worsened due to poor regional management.

A regional government spokesman said there were 200,000 people out on the streets, but organisers gave a figure three times higher, saying 650,000 demonstrators had joined the protest.

Aerial shots over the main boulevards leading to City Hall showed a vast sea of protesters surging in from all directions.

"Your health should never depend on your wallet," read one huge green banner, while others read: "Health care is not for sale, it must be defended" as thousands of voices demanded the resignation of the region's right-wing leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso.