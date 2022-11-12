This week, as the COP27 opened in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt, climate activists blocked private jets from leaving Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

One man tries to raise awareness about the dangers of plastics - by wearing many of the bags, cups and other junk that might just as soon be part of trash piles.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with American actor and director Sean Penn in Kyiv, who gave him his Oscar statue as a symbolic gesture of support.

A few dozen activists held a silent protest at the UN climate conference venue to highlight human rights violations globally, particularly in Egypt, the host country.

