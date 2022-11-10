A few dozen activists held a silent protest at the U.N. climate conference venue to highlight human rights violations globally, particularly in Egypt, the host country.

Most of the protesters wore white T-shirts and had their hands tied or a piece of cloth around their mouths to highlight the plight of jailed activists, especially in Egypt, where many pro-democracy activists have been behind bars for years.

“We’re in solidarity with Egyptian prisoners of conscience right now,” said Dipiti Bhatnagar, an activist with the Friends of the Earth International, a network of environmental organizations.