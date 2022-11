Russian Communists have laid flowers at Lenin's Mausoleum in Moscow's Red Square to mark the 105th anniversary of the October Revolution.

People were carrying red Soviet banners and portraits of Soviet leaders Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin. They walked along the Kremlin's walls and laid flowers before holding a rally.

It was there where Communist party leaders and representatives of other parties made speeches praising the Soviet Union era.

