Police in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi used smoke grenades to disperse supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday. The protest was called by Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for after Khan was shot in the leg at a rally the previous day.

One of Khan's supporters was killed and 13 others, including two lawmakers, were wounded when a gunman opened fire on Thursday's march in the Wazirabad district of Punjab province.

A senior figure from PTI blamed the shooting on Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the country’s interior minister, and an army general, without offering any evidence. The government called the allegations baseless, saying it has ordered a high-level probe.

Police are still questioning the alleged gunman, who is shown in a video saying he carried out the shooting and acted alone.

Tehreek-e-Insaf officials said Khan was in a stable condition at a hospital in Lahore.