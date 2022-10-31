English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski

Video

Lula supporters celebrating his narrow election victory
no comment

Brazil bitterly divided after narrow election win for Lula

In Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva supporters break out flares and cry with joy on learning of his victory in the presidential election. 

It marked a remarkable political comeback, with Lula defeating far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a deeply divisive, down-to-the-wire runoff election.

Supporters of Bolsonaro gathered near the candidate's house, some in tears, some praying and others wowing to reverse the result.  

President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for "peace and unity" after winning the second round of the election in the bitterly divided country.

Today's Top Stories

more from World