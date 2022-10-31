In Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva supporters break out flares and cry with joy on learning of his victory in the presidential election.

It marked a remarkable political comeback, with Lula defeating far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a deeply divisive, down-to-the-wire runoff election.

Supporters of Bolsonaro gathered near the candidate's house, some in tears, some praying and others wowing to reverse the result.

President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for "peace and unity" after winning the second round of the election in the bitterly divided country.