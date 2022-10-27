Protesters demonstrated in Rome against the Italian government's renewal of an agreement between Libya and Italy on Wednesday 26 October to prevent migrants and refugees from reaching European shores.

Part of the deal is to create and provide support at centres in northern Africa for those who are caught trying to illegally cross to Europe.

Originally the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the then Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni Silveri, and Fayez al-Serraj, Head of the UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord in February 2017.

However, the demonstrators and NGOs claim human rights are blatantly violated in Libya at the detention centres.

They're calling for the MoU to be revoked.